See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Ultimate 360 Moment: From Engaged Couple to New Parents

What a difference a royal year makes!

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get ready to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, they are doing so as new parents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The royal couple debuted their newborn son on Wednesday at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle — which is fitting since that’s exactly where they had their royal wedding reception one year ago on May 19, 2018.

The new parents opened up about Baby Sussex, revealing that he is “calm” with the “sweetest temperament.

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

RELATED: Proud Parents! Every Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Snoozing Baby Sussex

As the couple turned to walk away, their signature PDA style was on display as Meghan lovingly wrapped her arm around Harry — just as she did in November 2017 after they announced their engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on November 27, 2017 and on May 8, 2019 with Baby Sussex Steve Back/Getty; Press Association via AP

In their first joint interview following their engagement, the couple was asked if they have plans to start having a family soon.

“Not currently, no,” Harry said, as Meghan laughed at his response.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their engagement announcement Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

“Of course, one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future,” Harry added.

Now, a year and a half later, the couple are the proud parents of a son.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

When asked about his first few days as a father on Wednesday, Harry said: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry said they were looking forward to spending some “precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Meghan added: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”