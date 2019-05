Ahead of an International Women’s Day panel, chair Anne McElvoy introduced Meghan and asked how her pregnancy is going.

Meghan candidly replied: “Very well! It’s funny, I’ve actually been joking in the past few weeks…I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.’ ”

The crowd laughed as Meghan continued: “I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that’s the case.”