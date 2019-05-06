Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Arrival of Royal Baby Boy on Instagram!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the proud parents of a baby boy!

The royal couple announced the happy news like many parents all over the world — on Instagram. They shared their happiness of their newborn on @SussexRoyal, their new Instagram account that they launched on April 2.

The name of the baby boy will be announced in due course.

In the caption, the proud parents wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The royal couple previously announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children.

However, royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The royal baby is the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.

The couple is expected to take their baby home to nearby Windsor. Harry and Meghan left their home at Kensington Palace earlier this month and moved into Frogmore Cottage just weeks before the arrival of their first child.

Meghan kept up a busy schedule throughout her pregnancy. She announced her royal patronages in January, which was followed by several visits to key charities. She also embarked on a royal tour of Morocco with Harry in late February — just days after her stateside baby shower with close friends in New York City.

The birth of the royal baby follows a whirlwind year for Meghan and Harry, which saw them tie the knot in a fairy tale royal wedding in May, announce their pregnancy news in October and then take on their first major royal tour together Down Under.

Harry and Meghan’s joint Instagram account was the first step in their transition to a new office after breaking up their joint “court” with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

With all the pressures that come with bringing a baby into the world, Meghan and Harry are resolved to build a sanctuary for their little family in their new cottage home in Windsor.

“This is a very happy time for Meghan and Harry,” says a source. “This baby has brought them even closer.“