Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Announcement on Instagram Broke Royal Records

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby boy is already a social media star!

In addition to receiving online welcomes from the likes of Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres, Baby Sussex was the talk of Instagram on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their first child on the platform, sharing a casual message that declared: “It’s a boy!”

In the caption, the proud parents wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The birth announcement gained 1 million likes in less than an hour and now boasts 2.7 million likes, making it the most-liked post of any royal Instagram account, according to Hello! magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their official account, @SussexRoyal, in April, well over a year after Meghan deleted all of her social media pages and closed down her personal lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Within the first five hours and 45 minutes of being on the platform, the royal couple hit 1 million followers. The milestone earned them a spot in the Guinness World Records book for the fastest time to reach that follower count, the organization said.

By the end of day one, they were at 3 million followers and had shared just two posts. They are now up to 6.5 million follows.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Days before welcoming their son, the new parents updated their Instagram page by unfollowing Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s account that they formerly shared with Meghan and Harry), Clarence House (the account of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and even The Royal Family (which represents the Queen and other members of the family). Their following list shrunk from 23 to just 16.

But the decision was for a meaningful reason. The couple explained in a post that they are only following organizations that work to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection” this month. May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S., while Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 13 to 19 in the U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty Images

“There are countless organizations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network,” they wrote. “We are all in this together.”

The accounts include Heads Together (the royals’ mental health initiative), Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation, Headspace, Pandas Foundation and Oprah Winfrey‘s SuperSoul Sunday talk show.

Each month, Meghan and Harry will change their following list to reflect charities and organizations surrounding different causes.