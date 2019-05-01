A Royal Baby
Here's How We'll Know When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Arrives

Meghan and Harry want to keep details of their baby plan private and, unlike Kate Middleton, they will not be posing on the steps of a hospital to reveal their newborn

Stephanie Petit
May 01, 2019 02:26 PM

Royal baby fever is at an all-time high, but when will royal fans know when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby has actually arrived?

Despite a few false alarms, the couple has not already welcomed their first child. In fact, the palace previously shared that they will announce when Meghan goes into labor. Meghan and Harry will then likely announce their baby’s arrival on their new Instagram account@sussexroyal.

The soon-to-be parents want to keep details of their baby plan private and, unlike Kate Middleton and Prince William, they will not be posing on the steps of a hospital to reveal their newborn. Instead, royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new son or daughter on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
In a brief statement released by Buckingham Palace released in April, the couple thanked people for their well-wishes in the lead up to the impending birth.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement reads. ”Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The sighting of an ambulance near Meghan and Harry‘s new home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle last week caused some fans to believe the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labor.

But South Central Ambulance Service, the local ambulance service serving Windsor, confirms to PEOPLE that the vehicle was one of their driver training ambulances.

“South Central Ambulance Service will continue to care for all patients in Windsor in the usual way,” the organization said in a statement. “It is not possible to comment on the general movement of ambulances around the Windsor area and patient confidentiality must be respected at all times. Furthermore, we do not comment on operational matters relating to members of the Royal Household.”

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Then photos of a baby posted by Buckingham Palace’s official social media accounts on Monday caused some to believe the new royal had already arrived.

However, the images were of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visiting newborns in programs supported by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust that help tackle avoidable blindness in premature babies in India. Prince Edward’s wife, dressed in protective clothing and a hairnet, lovingly smiles at the infants and viewed a screening take place.

Some also pointed to Meghan and Harry’s visitors to their Frogmore Cottage home – Queen Elizabeth recently stopped by, in addition to Kate and Prince William, who visited for the first time since the move following Easter church services at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle – as evidence that the baby was already here.

Prince Harry
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace just announced that the Duke of Sussex will visit the Netherlands on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9 – just one week from now. That likely means that the royal couple will welcome Baby Sussex within the next few days.

Harry will undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will officially launch the one year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games being held there.

Royal fans already suspected that the newest member of the family would arrive before the second week of May, as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, previously announced that they will visit Germany on May 7 for a three-day tour. Since Charles and Camilla are expected to be nearby when Meghan and Harry’s first child is born, it was assumed that Baby Sussex would be born prior to their departure.

