"It's a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day," a source tells PEOPLE

Meghan Markle Recreated the Place Where She and Prince Harry 'Fell in Love' — in Their Backyard!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go the extra mile when it comes to gift-giving!

The couple, who just celebrated two years of marriage, "always give each other incredibly romantic gifts," a source tells PEOPLE. And Meghan made her husband's birthday last September extra special by bringing back memories of the trip they took to Africa when they first started dating in 2016.

"Last year, for Harry's birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard," the source says. "It's a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love."

Prince Harry revealed in their 2017 engagement interview that they headed to Africa together after just two dates in London after meeting in the summer of 2016.

"And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," he said. "And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

The couple returned to Botswana in 2017 to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders, getting up close to the majestic animals while aiding in the conservation effort.

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, celebrated their second anniversary this week by exchanging meaningful presents.

"They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts," another source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him."

The source continues, "This year, they both gave each other gifts based on 'cotton.' Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another."

According to the wedding site The Knot, "Cotton's woven threads symbolize how you become more interconnected as time goes on and learn to be more flexible."

Meghan and Harry spent their wedding anniversary with their son Archie, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, in their Los Angeles home.

"Today the family is spending a quiet day together," a source close to the family tells PEOPLE.

Meghan and Harry have been settling into their new life in L.A. following their decision to step down as senior working royals. They quietly spend their evenings at home as a family, but they have also found a way to help out in their new community amid the coronavirus pandemic by delivering meals to those in need through Project Angel Food.

