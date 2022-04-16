Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go for a Joy Ride — as Passengers in Mini Kiddie Cars!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in for quite a ride!
The couple stepped out on Saturday in the Netherlands for the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, the first medal event of Harry's fifth Invictus Games hosted in The Hague. While there was plenty of action on the driving course, Meghan and Harry also had a bit of fun with some future road warriors.
Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who are parents to son Archie Harrison, 2, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 10 months — squeezed into mini kiddie cars with a young driver at the wheel for a cruise.
As they neared the finish line, Prince Harry held his hands above his head in celebration.
RELATED: All of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Invictus Games Moments — Including Their First Outing as a Couple!
The driving challenge is designed to test skill, precision, navigational ability, observation and teamwork — and Prince Harry even had a go at it himself.
He hopped in a Land Rover and hung out the passenger side window to help the driver navigate obstacles, including a tricky set of hills. Meghan was nearby, cheering her husband on.
Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, attended the same event ahead of the Sydney Invictus Games in 2018, shortly after the couple announced they were expecting their first child, son Archie. They wore matching Invictus Games shirts for the outing.
On Friday, Meghan and Prince Harry made their first appearance in The Hague to attend a welcome reception for athletes, family and friends. Meghan sported an all white ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers with a matching oversized blazer, while Harry opted for a suit sans tie.
They were escorted by Team Netherlands athletes and some of their family members, including a mom who used carried her baby reportedly wrapped in Meghan's tan coat.
This year's Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Meghan will join Prince Harry in the Netherlands for the first several days of the Invictus Games, the international sports competition founded by Harry for wounded service members and veterans.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
But it isn't Meghan's first Invictus experience. In 2017, she joined Harry at the Toronto Games, marking the couple's first official appearance together. She was by his side again in 2018 for the Sydney Games.