Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Revealed an Important Archie Milestone to Beyoncé and JAY-Z!

Prince Harry had some exciting news to share about son Archie!

Harry and Meghan Markle met JAY-Z and Beyoncé at the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday — and conversation between the two sets of proud parents quickly turned to the royal family’s newest addition. Beyoncé greeted Meghan with a warm hug, telling her Archie is “so beautiful.”

At one point, Prince Harry revealed that Archie had recently mastered a new skill. He mimicked his son, born May 6, lifting his head up by stretching his neck and looking at the sky. Beyoncé responded, “He’s holding his neck up?”

The royal dad then recreated his own reaction to Archie lifting his head, excitedly clapping and cheering him on.

Harry also said Archie is “not so little anymore” as he looked at Meghan.

A closer look at @Beyonce and @S_C_ meeting the Sussexes at last night’s @disneylionking premiere. I hear that Meghan was very excited to finally meet them. Definitely a moment for the photo album! pic.twitter.com/sB3i031aLs — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 15, 2019

Since JAY-Z and Beyoncé know a thing or two about parenting — they have three children, 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — the rapper shared some words of wisdom.

“The best advice I can give you, always find some time for yourself,” he told Meghan and Harry.

Harry also asked about JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s young twins. “They are not here. They don’t come on every trip,” replied the pop star. “We left them at home. They would loved to have been here.”

After the meeting, Beyoncé smiled broadly and told reporters of the royal couple, “They are so sweet.”

Beyoncé, 37, and JAY-Z, 49, have been quite open about their adoration for Meghan in the past.

During their 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech, the power couple accepted their prize for Best International Group via video message, recreating their music video for “APES—.” But instead of posing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” they stood in front of a regal portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces.

The pop star later gave a short explanation via Instagram about why they chose to use the photo — and offered her congratulations on Meghan’s status as a mom-to-be!

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, also had the chance to meet Pharrell Williams, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and other members of the cast at the premiere. They also caught up with Elton John, who composed much of the music for the 1994 Disney hit — and sang at the couple’s May 2018 wedding reception!

The couple also spoke with representatives from organizations doing ground-breaking work for conservation and the environment.