Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are All Smiles Attending Church Service with Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family to honor the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are joining the royal family in celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a national service of thanksgiving in the Queen's honor at St. Paul's Cathedral. The event marks the first time that Harry and Meghan have publicly reunited with senior members of the royal family — including Prince William and Kate Middleton — since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, which was Harry and Meghan's final royal appearance before they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.

Upon their arrival, Meghan and Harry held hands as they waved to the crowds of people. Despite reports to the contrary, they were greeted with cheers. They were escorted to their seats in the second row with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands and behind Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Their seats were across the aisle from Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who sat in the front row.

Meghan, who wore a Dior stone white trench coat and skirt and a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat designed by Stephen Jones, and Harry, who wore a morning coat and his military medals, were all smiles as they took their seats, which were next to Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto. Harry was spotted happily talking to Eugenie and Jack, who visited the couple in California earlier this year.

As William and Kate made their way to their seats in the front row, there was no eye contact made between the two couples. There was also no interaction between the Sussexes, the Cambridges, Charles and Camilla as they left the service. Harry and Meghan were seen chatting with Harry's cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral before leaving.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in Montecito, California, arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday with their two children — Archie, 3, and Lili, who turns 1 on Saturday.

Although several royal family members were in attendance on Friday, the guest of honor, Queen Elizabeth, was noticeably missing. The palace announced on Thursday that the monarch would not be attending due to feeling "some discomfort" at Trooping the Colour due to ongoing mobility issues. It was a regrettable but sensible move, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

While her family gathered in her honor, the Queen was watching the service on TV from her home at Windsor Castle.

Royal Historian Hugo Vickers tells PEOPLE, "When you think that the Queen was here at St. Paul's for the Silver Jubilee of her grandfather George V 85 years ago in 1935 when she was nine, it puts into perspective her long life in the public eye."

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry joined extended members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other royals from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

On Saturday, members of the royal family will attend the Derby at Epsom, followed by the Platinum Party at the Palace in the evening, with performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more.

