Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William for Remembrance Service

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William are together again.

At the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, the royal couples marked their first public appearance as a foursome since their family playdate at a polo match in July.

Meghan and Kate opted for similar looks for the somber occasion, both wearing black dresses adorned with a red poppy pin, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war. Meanwhile the royal brothers both opted for dark suits with red and black striped ties.

The event is held the day before Remembrance Sunday to commemorate all who have lost their lives in war. Kate and William are regulars at the event, while last year marked both Harry and Meghan’s debuts at the Royal British Legion event.

They joined other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Remembrance Day, which falls on Nov. 11 and is observed throughout the Commonwealth, marks the day World War One ended, at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. A two-minute silence is held at 11 a.m. to remember those who died in battle.

Harry recently opened up about the rumored rift between him and his older brother in ITV’s documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Speaking about the pressures of their jobs in the royal family, Harry said, “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

The royal dad of one added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

In March, Meghan and Harry officially split from Kate and William, breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace by creating two separate offices. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since moved out of London to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage – about 25 miles away – and launched their own Instagram page and charitable endeavor.

“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought,” one palace courtier previously told PEOPLE.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey as part of Remembrance Day services.

Meghan, Harry, Kate and William will spend a major part of the weekend together. They’re all expected at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph in observance of Remembrance Sunday.