Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William for Commonwealth Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their last official royal appearance on Monday as they joined Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Unlike in years past, the two couples were not part of the Queen’s procession, and were instead led to their seats before the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made their entrance.

Meghan arrived wearing a green Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching fascinator from William Chambers. She accessorized her look with one of her go-to bags from Gabriella Hearst and nude pumps from Aquazzura. Kate wore a red coat dress from her go-to designer Catherine Walker & Co with a matching hat, red velvet clutch and heels.

The royal family reunion was four months in the making, as the two couples hadn’t been seen together since they stepped out for Remembrance Day events in November. Harry and Meghan made their return to the U.K. last week as they set out on a final round of royal engagements before they officially step down as working royals on March 31.

“They are on different paths now,” a source previously said of the two couples. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”

Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth requested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance at the Commonwealth Day event, which highlights the global network of 54 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Harry and Meghan will remain president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which champions young leaders around the world.

The Cambridges and the Sussexes were joined by the monarch, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for the service on Monday.

William, along with his father Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth, were involved in the discussions surrounding Harry and Meghan’s exit, gathering at the monarch’s Sandringham estate in January for a meeting to “talk things through.”

Those close to the couple say both Meghan and Harry struggle with ongoing feelings of isolation from the rest of the family, with Harry’s friend Tom Bradby—who interviewed the couple for their emotionally candid October documentary—­describing them as “bruised and vulnerable.” At the same time, William and Kate, both 37, are moving further into their future roles as King and Queen.

Harry and William were said to have unfinished business between them when the Duke of Sussex returned to Vancouver Island in Canada to rejoin with Meghan and their son Archie following the summit at Sandringham.

“They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE.

The royal brothers’ rift dates back to 2017, when William cautioned his younger sibling about moving too fast with Meghan, which in turn left Harry angry and hurt. Now that Meghan and Prince Harry have started their new lives — relocating to Canada with Archie amid their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family — there’s hope that Princess Diana’s sons will start to heal their relationship. A palace source said the brothers have been talking more in recent weeks.

Meghan and Harry have been “enjoying a quiet life” in Canada, and they plan to spend more time in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer.

They are also looking forward to announcing plans for a charitable organization later this year.

“This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done,” a friend told PEOPLE. “A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.”