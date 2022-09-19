Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service

Following Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, joined a procession to St. George's Chapel.

The place of worship is inside the walls of Windsor Castle, the royal residence of the monarch, who died "peacefully" Sept. 8 at age 96.

There, the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, conducted a committal service for family and staff, with prayers from the Minister of Crathie Kirk, Chaplain of Windsor Great Park and Rector of Sandringham, as well as music from the chapel's choir, Buckingham Palace announced.

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the solemn event at St. George's Chapel marks a return to the spot where they wed on May 19, 2018.

The royal wedding was attended by family and friends, including the Queen.

Harry's grandfather, the late Prince Philip; his father, then Prince Charles; Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall; his brother Prince William; and Kate Middleton also attended the ceremony.

King Charles had a special role at the service, escorting Meghan down the aisle after it was confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, wouldn't attend his daughter's wedding.

After tying the knot, the newlyweds rode in the Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews on a horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor, before joining 600 guests at Windsor Castle's St. George's Hall for a luncheon reception hosted by the Queen.

It is in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel, that the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

Following the committal service, when the Queen's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault, the Queen's burial will be conducted in private by the Dean of Windsor.

The Queen will be surrounded by family once she's buried at St. George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.