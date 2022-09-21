Royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to California Following Queen Elizabeth's Funeral The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had traveled to Europe from their California home for a series of charity events when Queen Elizabeth died By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 04:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to California following Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on a planned trip to Europe for a series of charity events when Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, and Harry headed to Scotland to be with the family. Meghan, 41, and Harry, who turned 38 on September 15, stayed in the U.K. through Monday, when the Queen was honored with a state funeral and committal service before her private burial. The couple, who are parents to 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana, participated in a number of outings in remembrance of Harry's grandmother leading up to Monday's funeral proceedings. Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funera Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty On September 10, Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, at Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late Queen and greet well-wishers. Prince William, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought the outing "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE at the time. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service The couple were at Buckingham Palace when Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived from Scotland, and they joined members of the royal family on September 14 for a service at Westminster Hall after Prince Harry joined his father, brother and other family members in a procession through London. Two days before the funeral, Prince Harry joined his brother and their six cousins in a solemn vigil around the Queen's coffin. RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral In this week's issue of PEOPLE, historian Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, says that the late monarch "adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her." "I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that [the family] patch things up," Hardman adds.