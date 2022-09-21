Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to California Following Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had traveled to Europe from their California home for a series of charity events when Queen Elizabeth died

By
and
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 04:31 PM
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to California following Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on a planned trip to Europe for a series of charity events when Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, and Harry headed to Scotland to be with the family.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, who turned 38 on September 15, stayed in the U.K. through Monday, when the Queen was honored with a state funeral and committal service before her private burial.

The couple, who are parents to 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana, participated in a number of outings in remembrance of Harry's grandmother leading up to Monday's funeral proceedings.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a>, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

On September 10, Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, at Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late Queen and greet well-wishers.

Prince William, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought the outing "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE at the time.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (13381259a) From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock

The couple were at Buckingham Palace when Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived from Scotland, and they joined members of the royal family on September 14 for a service at Westminster Hall after Prince Harry joined his father, brother and other family members in a procession through London.

Two days before the funeral, Prince Harry joined his brother and their six cousins in a solemn vigil around the Queen's coffin.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, historian Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, says that the late monarch "adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her."

"I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that [the family] patch things up," Hardman adds.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth 'Adored' Prince Harry 'Right to the End,' Says Royal Historian
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Attend Palace Reception: 'It's for Working Members of the Family'
Meghan Duchess of Sussex The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminst
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Prince William's 'Awkward' Outing After Queen's Death: 'Both Couples Found It Hard'
committal service for Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock (13401795ar) Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London . The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Funeral Guest Reveals Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture to Make Meghan Markle 'Comfortable' at Service
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry Marks His 38th Birthday in the U.K. Days Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022.
Prince Harry and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Moment at Queen Elizabeth's Committal Ceremony
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Was Only Female Royal Family Member to Walk in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Processions
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's 'Variety' Magazine Cover Delayed in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral- St. Georges Cathedral , Coffin with Meghan Harry Charlotte Kate George William sitting first row
Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth