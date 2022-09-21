Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to California Following Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to California following Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on a planned trip to Europe for a series of charity events when Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, and Harry headed to Scotland to be with the family.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, who turned 38 on September 15, stayed in the U.K. through Monday, when the Queen was honored with a state funeral and committal service before her private burial.

The couple, who are parents to 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana, participated in a number of outings in remembrance of Harry's grandmother leading up to Monday's funeral proceedings.

On September 10, Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, at Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late Queen and greet well-wishers.

Prince William, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought the outing "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple were at Buckingham Palace when Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived from Scotland, and they joined members of the royal family on September 14 for a service at Westminster Hall after Prince Harry joined his father, brother and other family members in a procession through London.

Two days before the funeral, Prince Harry joined his brother and their six cousins in a solemn vigil around the Queen's coffin.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, historian Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, says that the late monarch "adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her."

"I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that [the family] patch things up," Hardman adds.