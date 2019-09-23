Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had the Best Response When a Fan Asked 'Where's Archie?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hitting the ground running on day one of their royal tour in South Africa.

And while the royal parents jump from one outing to the next, fans are eagerly awaiting a sighting of the couple’s almost 5-month-old son Archie. The baby boy has joined his mom and dad for his first ever royal tour.

Meghan was seen coming off the plane with Archie in her arms Monday morning. But he stayed behind with his trusty nanny as his parents set off for a day of events in Cape Town.

During a visit to the District Six Museum, which was subject to the forced relocation of 60,000 inhabitants of various races during Apartheid in the 1970s, Harry and Meghan toured the museum to learn about the history of the area and meet former residents.

Somaya Ebrahim, 81, a former District Six resident who was in the crowds when the Queen visited the town in 1947 with her parents and sister Princess Margaret, jumped in Harry’s arms for a big hug as they talked by. She then excitedly hugged Meghan as she asked them: “Where’s Archie?”

Harry told her, “He’s sleeping.”

When another resident asked about Archie, Harry admitted that the long flight tired his baby son out.

“He’s not grouchy, just exhausted” he revealed.

A royal source says that Meghan and Harry “hope to be able to include Archie at some point in the program, but it is difficult to schedule because he is 5 months old,” a royal source says.

The couple is traveling with an entourage of 13, including a nanny and hairdresser who are both paid for privately. They are also paying for their new private secretary Fiona Mcilwham to come for part of the trip to get more acquainted with her new role.

As they greeted a crowd of enthusiastic fans, Meghan was given a teddy bear from Archie by a sweet 5-year-old girl.

Taya Lievenberg held out the teddy (which had a little sticker that read, “With love from Taya” on it), as her mother Tam, 41, called out to the Duchess.

“I think I started crying when she came over,” Tam told PEOPLE. “I screamed my lungs out for my daughter, so that she would come over. I am so overwhelmed that she did. She is one of my idols and a woman I really look up to.”

10-year-old Ludwig Brink also caught Meghan’s eye as he held the national flower, Protea, out to her.

“This was amazing — finally getting to meet her,” his mother Renee, from Cape Town, says. “She was lovely. I’m so happy that they’re here.”

Among the crowd was Cape Town artist Adrien Mallel, who gave Harry a painting that she had done of him.

“I’ve been wanting to get it to him for quite a while,” she told PEOPLE. “[Meghan] said she loved it. She said, ‘Wow’. She thanked me very much. He asked if it was a gift.”

She added: “I said to them, ‘We love what you do. The work you do for the under privileged is so important and you set such a wonderful example.’ She thanked me.”

Last fall, Meghan and Harry embarked on their royal tour Down Under, which included stops in Australia, Fiji and New Zealand. Upon their arrival in Sydney, they shared the happy news that they were expecting their first child. After welcoming their son, Archie Harrison, in May, they are tackling their latest international tour as a family of three.

Earlier this month, Harry opened up about their first royal tour as a family on Instagram, writing: “On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”