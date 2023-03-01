Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Told 'to Vacate' Their U.K. Home, Frogmore Cottage

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation confirmed they've been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage after relocating to California in 2020

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on March 1, 2023 02:43 PM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being asked to leave their U.K. home.

A spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation tells PEOPLE, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

The statement follows a report by The Sun that King Charles III plans to move his brother Prince Andrew to the Windsor residence. The second son of Queen Elizabeth, who stepped back from public duties over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, currently resides at the much larger Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The couple relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, moved from Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, to Frogmore Cottage ahead of the birth of their son, Archie Harrison, in 2019.

Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore Cottage. GOR/Getty

"Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate," a statement from the couple's office said of the announcement. They tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018, and it's where their engagement photos were taken.

Extensive renovations had to be done to the property. As part of their plans to become financially independent following their step back from royal roles, Harry "fully covered" the renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, which were said to be around $3 million. The costs had originally been paid by the Sovereign Grant, the U.K. fund set aside for royals that is fueled by taxpayers.

After Harry and Meghan moved to California, his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved into Frogmore Cottage before the arrival of their son, August, in February 2021. A source said at the time, "Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K., and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

When Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. in June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities, they stayed at Frogmore Cottage and celebrated their daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday with a backyard party.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family have remained strained in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir release in January. In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book, Harry said of attending his father's May 6 coronation, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

A palace insider told PEOPLE last month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to his father King Charles' coronation; however, a source close to Harry and Meghan says that an invitation had yet to be extended, and there has been no movement toward reconciliation.

A source close to the royal household said: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Prince Harry. DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Meghan spoke about their new home in Montecito in a 2022 interview with The Cut, saying, "We did everything we could to get this house."

Not only does the home have gorgeous gardens and a chicken coop, but it has a pair of palm trees that has special meaning for the couple.

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," the Archetypes podcast host explained to the outlet. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.' "

