Watch Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Remember Their First Dance at Their Wedding in New Netflix Trailer

"It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind," Meghan Markle said, reflecting on the special moment from the day she and Prince Harry tied the knot in May 2018

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Published on December 10, 2022 02:02 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reflecting on a special moment from their wedding day.

In a new trailer released on Saturday for Volume II of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the pair look back at their first dance years after they tied the knot on May 19, 2018.

"I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance," Meghan, 41, says at the beginning of the clip.

Attempting to recall the name of song they danced to, "Land of 1000 Dances" by Wilson Pickett, Meghan notes, "I always get it wrong."

The trailer, which is set to the tune of the pair's first dance song, also features photos of Harry and Meghan's dance routine at their private evening wedding reception at Frogmore House, where Meghan stunned in a sleek Stella McCartney gown, while Harry, 38, opted for a classic tuxedo.

Singing some lyrics from the song, Meghan continues, "That was our first dance. It was so fun."

"Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great," she adds.

King Charles III hosted the couple's evening reception, which was attended by 200 of their closest friends and family, following the pair's picturesque wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

The night saw Idris Elba serve as their DJ, George Clooney serve drinks to guests, and Serena Williams enjoy some beer pong. Harry and Meghan reportedly also gave sweet, funny speeches thanking their guests for attending.

"It was a huge dance party, everyone was letting loose and had a blast," a source told PEOPLE of the occasion at the time. "Just a fun night and not stuffy at all."

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Says She Learned Reality of Royal Life After Hug with Kate Middleton and Prince William

In their new six-part docuseries, Harry and Meghan delve into the high-profile ups and downs of their lives in the spotlight.

Touching on everything from the early days of their relationship to the intense media scrutiny surrounding their lives, they've already shared some stories followers knew — and many they didn't.

The project comes from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose previous celebrity-focused features include Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," Netflix described of the docuseries.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two premieres Thursday, Dec. 15.

