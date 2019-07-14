Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Red Carpet Debut at The Lion King Premiere
Meghan Markle had her first red carpet appearance with Prince Harry as a royal at the premiere of The Lion King in London on Sunday.
The new royal parents left 9-week-old Archie at home to help launch the live-action revamp of the 1994 original Disney film at its European premiere in London’s West End.
Meghan wore a black Jason Wu dress with sheer sleeves and accessorized with Aquazzura heels and a Gucci clutch.
The royal mom also wore black and diamond earrings by Greek Designer Nikos Koulis.
The star-studded evening was held in support of Harry’s ongoing conservation work and his service on behalf of communities near endangered wildlife in Africa.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met some of the cast and crew before watching the film.
The couple also spoke with representatives from organizations doing ground-breaking work for conservation and the environment.
Harry previously made it known that his favorite Disney animated film is The Lion King.
Meghan met Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the premiere, where they shared hugs and a conversation about baby Archie.
Meghan also met Elton John, who wrote many of the songs with Tim Rice for the original motion picture soundtrack.
The mother of one shook hands with Pharrell Williams, who produced many of the songs on the live-action’s soundtrack along with Hans Zimmer.