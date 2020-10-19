Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Recreate Engagement Photo Pose in First Portrait Since Royal Exit

A new black-and-white portrait of Meghan and Prince Harry was released last week in celebration of their special edition of TIME100 Talks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are revisiting their favorite pose!

A new black-and-white portrait of the couple — their first since stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year — was released last week in celebration of their special edition of TIME100 Talks, coming out Tuesday. The shot shows Meghan resting her arm on Harry's lap — just like she did in one of their dreamy engagement photos from 2017.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the new photo by Matt Sayles, taken at their new home in California, Prince Harry flashes a sweet smile at the camera while resting on the arm of a chair. His wife laughs while seated in the chair, with her arm draped over his legs. The couple's engagement photo by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski showed a similar pose. Taken at Frogmore House in Windsor — where the couple had their May 2018 wedding evening reception — Meghan sits on a lower step than Harry, resting her arm on his lap (and showing off her three-stone engagement ring for the camera!).

While the engagement photo shows the couple in full glam mode — Meghan in a $75,000 Ralph & Russo couture gown and Harry in a navy suit and matching tie — their new shot is a bit more casual. Prince Harry wears a suit minus the tie, while Meghan opted for her black suit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recreate the pose again on their wedding day for a similar black and white portrait. Like their new photo, Prince Harry looks at the camera while Meghan looks away, again placing her elbow on his leg.

Meghan and Prince Harry will host an episode on the topic of "Engineering a Better World" for TIME100 Talks, leading conversations about creating safe and more equitable online communities with special guests, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (who happens to be married to Meghan's pal Serena Williams!) and the hosts of Teenager Therapy, the podcast they recently appeared on to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, were involved in developing the theme, selecting guests and brainstorming topics for this edition of TIME100 Talks.

"Since launching in April, TIME100 Talks has focused on solutions and visions of a better future through conversations with extraordinary leaders from around the world," said TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. "This special episode marks our first collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to explore these urgent issues."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!