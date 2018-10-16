Prince Harry Says He's 'Very Excited' to Introduce Meghan Markle to Australia on First Royal Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are wrapping their jam-packed first day of their Australian tour with a royal reception.

Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Cosgrove, hosted the expectant parents during a Tuesday afternoon reception at Admiralty House. The event was attended by Australians from a broad range of sectors, including charity and community, business and industry, arts and culture, and sport and entertainment.

For the event, Meghan switched things up from her earlier look, opting for a forest green pleated button-up shirtdress by American designer Brandon Maxwell. She completed the look by pulling her hair into an updo and added a pair of nude pumps.

The former Suits star previously wore a yellow sheath dress by Maxwell in July for a London reception celebrating young leaders around the Commonwealth. It was the first time Meghan was seen in a bright yellow hue.

It was also the first time she wore a sleeveless look at an official royal event, as it’s rare for royal women to show their arms at public engagements.

During Harry’s opening remarks, which he began by greeting the crowd with a very Australian “G’day,” the prince shared his excitement to be back in Australia alongside his new wife, who he noted was visiting for the first time.

“I’m very excited to show her this incredible country of yours,” he explained in footage captured by Nine News Australia, before recapping their day and upcoming events.

As Harry spoke in the country’s vernacular and cracked a few Australian jokes, Meghan watched from the side and rested both hands on her belly.

“We’re both absolutely delighted to be here,” he said. “Thank you for the incredibly warm welcome and the chance to meet so many Aussies from all walks of life.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, kicked off their tour Down Under with Australian Governor-General and his wife, who prestented the royal couple with their first official baby gifts.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan, 37, said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.

The parents-to-be then met with some new furry friends at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. There, they were introduced to two new koala moms and their joeys.

Next up, Meghan and Harry took a journey across Sydney Harbour to the Sydney Opera House, where they were entertained with a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander modern dance company.

As the couple watched the performance, Meghan lovingly placed a hand on her husband’s leg.

Stepping out for their first public meet and greet since announcing they are expectant parents, Meghan and Harry interacted with hundreds of members of the public who waited for them outside of the opera house, including 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne.

A familiar face to Harry, she has previously met the prince twice — first in 2015, when she memorably planted a kiss on his cheek, and again in 2017.

After greeting her with a big hug, Harry went out of his way to introduce Dunne to his new wife. As they chatted, Dunne caressed Harry’s face and held Meghan’s hand.

The royal couple will spend 16 days touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

The tour “will focus on youth leadership, and projects being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the region,” the palace said in a statement. Harry “is particularly keen to highlight these youth-led initiatives in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and to shine a light on the work and aspirations of young people across the Commonwealth.”

The royal couple confirmed Monday that they are expecting their first child.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well.”