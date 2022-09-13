Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out with the Prince and Princess of Wales for the second time since the Queen's death

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on September 13, 2022 06:46 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Photo: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to honor the royal family's matriarch Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family to receive the late monarch's coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening. The casket, which will rest overnight in the Bow Room, was flown in from Scotland accompanied by Princess Anne. The Queen "peacefully" died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

The royal family was somber as the coffin reached the palace, poignantly on English soil for the first time.

The Queen's coffin will process through London on Wednesday to the Palace of Westminster, where it will lie in state at Westminster Hall as visitors pay their respects until the funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: King Charles III, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wait for the the Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II to arrive at Buckingham Palace on September 13, 2022 in London, England. The coffin carrying Her Majesty <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II leaves St Giles Church travelling to Edinburgh Airport where it will be flown to London and transferred to Buckingham Palace by road. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty

The coffin was carried on the state hearse, which was designed by the Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover. The Queen was consulted on the plans. The vehicle also features the Queen's personal royal cypher and was designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of Her Majesty's coffin as it travels through London and Windsor.

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate for a surprise walkabout outside Windsor Castle as they greeted well-wishers who had come to pay their respect to the late monarch.

Seen from the top of the Wellington Arch, the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is taken in the Royal Hearse to Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, following her death on September 8.
MARCO BERTORELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty

Dressed in black, the couples toured the deluge of tributes and greeted well-wishers for about 40 minutes.

According to Kensington Palace, William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate at the Windsor gates, while another source added that security didn't expect both couples at the walkabout.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William thought the moment "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE.

A palace insider echoed: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

Relations have been strained between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family in recent years, though grieving the Queen could bring them back together again.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Releasing a heartfelt statement following his grandmother's death, Harry mourned the monarch and voiced support for the accession of his father, King Charles.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote in part. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in 2019. Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile," Harry said. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Harry and Meghan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

It remains unclear whether or not the Queen's great-grandchildren — including William and Kate's children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, and Harry and Meghan's kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — will be in attendance.

