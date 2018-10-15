It’s only been a few hours since her pregnancy was announced, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already started receiving presents for their little one!

While attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the royal couple were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan, 37, said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.

The outing, which is part of their royal tour in Australia, marked the royal couple’s first public appearance as parents-to-be since Meghan’s pregnancy was announced by Kensington Palace earlier in the day.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The couple’s child will fall behind Harry, 34, in the line of succession to the throne, meaning he or she will be seventh in line. The baby will also be one of the first ever heirs of mixed race in the British royal family. (Queen Charlotte in the 1800s was believed to be of mixed race and went on to have 15 children.)

Following the news, a royal source told PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Harry’s brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are “delighted” for the couple, the palace says. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, 62, also shared her reaction to the exciting news.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement released by Kensington Palace read.

The royal couple will spend 16 days touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

On Tuesday, Harry and Meghan will head to Dubbo which is also in New South Wales but about five hours outside of Syndey. The couple then heads to Melbourne, Victoria, before returning to Sydney in time for the Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympic-style event created for wounded or injured armed service members. The Invictus Games run from Oct. 20 through Oct 27.

In addition to focusing on servicemen and women, the newlyweds will also highlight forest conservation efforts via Queen Elizabeth‘s canopy project.

They will travel to Fraser Island, the world’s largest sand island, that sits just off Australia’s Queensland coast. Harry and Meghan then jet to Fiji and Tongo for four days.

The tour ends on Oct. 31 at the lakeside town of Rotorua in New Zealand, which is known for its bubbling mud pools fueled by the geothermal activity, and traditional Maori culture.