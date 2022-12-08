Royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Pics of Final 'Fun Grenade' Before Romance Went Public In their new Netflix documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recalled a fun night out for Halloween before their relationship news broke to the world — and changed everything By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 08:37 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first Halloween together was one they'll never forget. In the first episode of their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the pair retold their love story, looking back fondly on Halloween 2016 — one of the last private nights they had together before their relationship news was revealed to the world. Outlining their whirlwind, under-the-radar romance that began in July 2016, Prince Harry said that in late October of that year, palace communications secretary Jason Knauf called him to let him know a story about their relationship was about to break. With that bombshell imminent, the couple decided to "pull the pin on the fun grenade," Harry said, for a Halloween night out in Toronto, where Meghan was filming Suits, with Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. "And we did," Harry added, as never-before-seen photos of the new couple in costume flashed across the screen. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Up About 'Living in a Tent for Five Days' at Start of Romance Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Halloween 2016. Netflix Meghan spoke about the night on a November 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing that the foursome donned "very bizarre" costumes and "were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out." "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," explained Meghan, who eventually announced her engagement to Prince Harry on Nov. 27, 2017. The couple talked more about their early days in the first episode of the docuseries, revealing they initially met through Instagram before quietly dating and ultimately spending five days together in a tent in Botswana. Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie on Halloween 2016. Netflix "We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world, before the media sort of, you know, joined it," Harry said. "We could both just be completely ourselves," added Meghan about life in "the bush." "There's no distraction," she continued. "There was no cell phone reception. There's no mirror, there's no bathroom. And there was no, how do I look? Thankfully, we really liked each other." Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween 2016. Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries The Harry & Meghan docuseries — three episodes of which dropped early Thursday morning, with three more slated for next week — comes from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose previous celebrity-focused features include Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie on Halloween 2016. Netflix "The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," according to Netflix. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."