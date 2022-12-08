Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Pics of Final 'Fun Grenade' Before Romance Went Public

In their new Netflix documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recalled a fun night out for Halloween before their relationship news broke to the world — and changed everything

Published on December 8, 2022 08:37 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary
Photo: Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first Halloween together was one they'll never forget.

In the first episode of their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the pair retold their love story, looking back fondly on Halloween 2016 — one of the last private nights they had together before their relationship news was revealed to the world.

Outlining their whirlwind, under-the-radar romance that began in July 2016, Prince Harry said that in late October of that year, palace communications secretary Jason Knauf called him to let him know a story about their relationship was about to break.

With that bombshell imminent, the couple decided to "pull the pin on the fun grenade," Harry said, for a Halloween night out in Toronto, where Meghan was filming Suits, with Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank. "And we did," Harry added, as never-before-seen photos of the new couple in costume flashed across the screen.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Halloween 2016. Netflix

Meghan spoke about the night on a November 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing that the foursome donned "very bizarre" costumes and "were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out."

"The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," explained Meghan, who eventually announced her engagement to Prince Harry on Nov. 27, 2017.

The couple talked more about their early days in the first episode of the docuseries, revealing they initially met through Instagram before quietly dating and ultimately spending five days together in a tent in Botswana.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie on Halloween 2016. Netflix

"We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world, before the media sort of, you know, joined it," Harry said.

"We could both just be completely ourselves," added Meghan about life in "the bush."

"There's no distraction," she continued. "There was no cell phone reception. There's no mirror, there's no bathroom. And there was no, how do I look? Thankfully, we really liked each other."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween 2016. Netflix

The Harry & Meghan docuseries — three episodes of which dropped early Thursday morning, with three more slated for next week — comes from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, whose previous celebrity-focused features include Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone? and Becoming Cousteau.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> shared previously unseen photographs as they partied with <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween in their new Netflix documentary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie on Halloween 2016. Netflix

"The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," according to Netflix. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

