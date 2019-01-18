Everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About Baby Sussex So Far

During the couple's visit to the town of Birkenhead on Jan. 14, Meghan Markle told the crowd when she's due to give birth to their first child.

"We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy," well-wisher Carla Gandy from nearby Wallasey, who was there with her 4-year-old daughter Sofia, tells PEOPLE.

The Duchess of Sussex told others gathered in Hamilton Square that she's due in late April.