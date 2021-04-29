Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Privately Congratulated Kate and Prince William on 10th Anniversary

Prince Harry recently reunited with William, Kate and the rest of the royal family for the first time in over a year

Harry and Meghan privately congratulated William and Kate on the special milestone, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prince William and Kate wed on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London, where Harry served as his older brother's best man.

Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles shared well wishes to Kate and Prince William on social media.

Prince Harry recently reunited with William, Kate and the rest of the royal family for the first time in over a year at the April 17 funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. Meghan — who is pregnant with their second child, a baby girl — was advised not to travel. She and the couple's son Archie, who turns 2 on May 6, remained in California.

royal wedding 2011 Prince Harry and Prince William at the 2011 royal wedding | Credit: Andrew Milligan/Getty

William, 38, and Harry, 36, walked in the procession behind their grandfather's coffin separated by their close cousin Peter Phillips, but the brothers chatted together casually as the family exited the chapel following the service.

"The procession choreography, in retrospect, was a mistake," historian Robert Lacey, author of the bestselling biography Battle of Brothers, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "As we saw, they could have walked side-by-side quite happily after all. What pleased me afterward was that it all seemed so totally natural, and they drifted to each other like the old days."

Harry and William were seen chatting alongside Kate, 39, as they left St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The siblings continued speaking as they walked away from the church, as Kate stepped back to talk with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Prince William, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry | Credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/Wireimage

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!