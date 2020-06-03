Meghan, Harry, William and Kate Addressed Black Lives Matter — Here's How

The statements come as protests and outrage spread worldwide over the death of George Floyd

The initiatives and organizations backed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking a stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, of which Queen Elizabeth is patron, Prince Harry is president and Meghan Markle is vice-president, released a statement on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward," the statement read on Monday.

"Silence is not an option," the tweet from the QCT, which was established to "champion, fund and connect young leaders who are working hard to change the world," continued, "#BlackLivesMatter."

A photo was also attached with a quote by Martin Luther King Jr., which reads: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Heads Together, a mental health initiative that was founded by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in 2016 and is spearheaded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also shared a statement of support that included resources for those struggling with their mental well-being during this time.

“Heads Together stands with the black community. Today and every day,” the post read. “This is a reminder to all that your mental health matters, and our charity partners are there for you if you need support. If you or someone you know is feeling distressed, overwhelmed, anxious or panicked, talking can help.”

The post then provided details for several resources, including Shout, the U.K.’s first 24/7 crisis text line, which William and Kate launched last year with Meghan and Harry.

The post concluded, “Black Lives Matter. Today and every day.”

The Diana Award, a charity set up in the late Princess Diana's memory, also showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a tweet on Sunday.

“We will not be silent. “We will continue to pursue a world where every young person, irrespective of the colour of their skin, fulfills their potential without the fear of discrimination.

“We see you. We stand with you. #BlackLivesMatter."

The statements come as protests and outrage spread worldwide over the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after being pinned down by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Meghan spoke candidly about her unique experiences with racism in a 2012 campaign that has resurfaced in the wake of Floyd's death.

"I'm biracial. Most people can’t tell what I'm mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall," Meghan said in 2012 during a campaign for the charity Erase the Hate. "And so some of the slurs I've heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it's just hit me in a really strong way."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I am really proud of my heritage on both sides. I'm really proud of where I've come from and where I'm going," Meghan concluded. "But yeah, I hope that by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it's all about. I mean, certainly, it makes it a lot more beautiful and a lot more interesting."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.