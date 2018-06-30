Meghan Markle was all smiles as she cheered on Prince Harry and Prince William at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex looked effortlessly chic while wearing a cotton gingham “Ashland” dress designed by Shoshanna Gruss. The sleeveless summertime dress came down to just below Meghan’s knees, and also featured eyelet details and a sweet bow tied around her waist. The dress, which was previously sold on Neiman Marcus, has since been sold out.

Meghan paired her dress with a pair of “Grear” leather sandals from Sarah Flint NY, which retail for $245.00, a pair of sunglasses, and a white-and-black Madewell x Biltmore panama hat , which has since been sold out.

Accompanying her to the Coworth Park Polo Club were friends Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who were both in attendance at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May.

Meghan Markle SplashNews.com

Harry and his older brother William delighted fans as they took to the field on Saturday, just one day before their late mother Princess Diana‘s birthday, to play for their favorite charities.

The royal brothers both wore white polo shirts with stripes on the side, which they paired with white pants and boots.

Williams’s wife, Kate Middleton, and their children were not spotted at the event.

SplashNews.com

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

SplashNews.com

RELATED: Prince Harry Squashed Rumors of His Secret Honeymoon Location with Meghan Markle in 6 Words

The annual event likely holds a special place in Meghan and Harry’s heart: Their appearance at the game last year was the first time the couple attended a public event together, and they marked the milestone with a kiss.

SplashNews.com

Of course, this has been quite the busy week for Meghan and Harry!

On Tuesday, the royal couple joined Queen Elizabeth for a party at Buckingham Palace, during which Meghan had a minor slip-up with royal posture protocol!

After expertly demonstrating the “duchess slant” at numerous royal events in the past, Meghan seemed to innocently forget the pose (at official engagements royal women are supposed to cross their legs at the ankles or put both legs off to the side to maintain poise and posture) when taking her seat beside Harry and the Queen.

At first she accidentally crossed her legs, but she quickly recovered, uncrossing her legs at the knee and slanting them to the side.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth PA Images/Sipa

Harry — who just returned to the U.K. this week following a private visit to Lesotho, Africa for his charity Sentebale — and Meghan will tour the Commonwealth countries of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga this fall, the palace confirmed recently.