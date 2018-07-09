Aunt Meghan's Big Debut! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Prince Louis' Christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to celebrate their royal nephew.

The newlyweds arrived for the royal christening of their nephew, Prince Louis, on Monday. Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for the ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London, which is also where Meghan was baptized earlier this year.

Meghan wore an olive green Ralph Lauren dress, which featured a boatneck (one of her go-to styles) and a matching hat by Stephen Jones. She also carried matching olive green gloves and a clutch.

The couple also reunited with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who officiated their royal wedding on May 19. Meghan shared a friendly laugh with Welby before she entered the chapel.

Meghan has already celebrated several important occasions with the royal family since the couple’s engagement last November. She joined Queen Elizabeth for her annual Christmas luncheon, which was then followed by holiday festivities in Sandringham alongside Will, Kate and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Meghan also joined the royal family for her big balcony debut at Buckingham Palace in June during Trooping the Colour.

Meghan and Harry included George and Charlotte in their wedding party in May, which gave Meghan the chance to get to know her niece and nephew even better. When Harry and Meghan were taking their family portraits on the big day, they gravitated toward 4-year-old George, who served as a page boy, and his 3-year-old sister, Charlotte, one of the bridesmaids.

“They wanted to see their family and see the kids and be together,” Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE. “So when it was time to take a photo, it was really easy and harmonious and joyful, and Harry was playing with the kids.”

Since Harry and Meghan and neighbors with Will and Kate at Kensington Palace, the newlyweds have had even more opportunities to spend time with the children.

The couple has a busy week ahead. On Tuesday, they are heading to Dublin for their next big outing. They will spend two days in the Irish capital, which will include a trip to Guinness Storehouse. Harry and Meghan will also head to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in the fall for their first royal tour as a married couple.

During Meghan’s first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth last month, she dished on married life, telling a crowd of fans, “It is wonderful. I’m really enjoying it.”

She added: “He’s the best husband ever.”