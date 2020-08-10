Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's Social Media Pages Removed from Royals' Website

The change occurred months after Meghan, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew stepped back from their roles as working royals

The royal family just made some updates to their website.

Months after stepping down as working members of the royal family, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's @SussexRoyal Instagram page and Prince Andrew's Twitter and Instagram pages were removed from royal.uk, the family's official website, earlier this month. Visitors to the website now see just three social media links for both Twitter and Instagram available: @TheRoyalFamily, which follows Queen Elizabeth and many other royals, @ClarenceHouse, the office of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and @KensingtonRoyal, the office of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meghan, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew still have active bio pages on the royal family's website highlighting their key causes.

Image zoom Prince Andrew; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage; Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty

Image zoom royal.uk

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, made the groundbreaking announcement that they were stepping down as senior working royals in January. The agreement they reached with the Queen went into effect April 1, and the couple have relocated to Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

They said goodbye to their Instagram page, which they launched in April 2019 after previously sharing the Kensington Royal account with Kate and Prince William, with a final post on March 30.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously said that although they will be inactive, "both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future."

Prince Andrew, 60, stepped down from frontline royal duties in November over the "major disruption" caused by his links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The final posts on both his Instagram and Twitter pages are his announcement that he will "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!