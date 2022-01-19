The commemorative medals will be awarded to members of Queen Elizabeth's family in honor of her milestone 70 years as monarch

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew Are 'Likely' to Receive Jubilee Medals from the Queen

To celebrate her 70th year on the throne, Queen Elizabeth will be awarding special Platinum Jubilee medals next month — but as non-working senior royal family members, will Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be included?

The commemorative medals are awarded to members of the armed forces, police, fire, emergency and prison services as well as members of the royal household and the monarch's family.

The palace will not talk about specific members of the royal family following reports that Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan will receive the medals despite no longer being working members of the family.

But a royal source confirms to PEOPLE, "In common with previous jubilees, it is likely that wider members of the royal family would receive the Platinum Jubilee." While members of the armed forces and other public servants receive them, the Queen independently pays for a number of medals for distribution "widely" to working and non-working members of her family.

The source adds, "They are funded privately and are commemorative."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Royal Ascot 2017 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Separately, Buckingham Palace had no comment or guidance about whether Prince Harry and Meghan will travel to the U.K. in the spring for Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving. The only date they have given for that occasion is that it will take place in the spring. Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, died last April at the age of 99. Harry attended the funeral alongside his family at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The couple relocated to California in 2020 after announcing that they intended to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family." The Queen confirmed in Feb. 2021 after a year that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not return to their royal roles.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," Buckingham Palace said in the announcement.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the palace added.

In their own statement about the news, Prince Harry and Meghan's office said that the pair "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew announced in Nov. 2019 that he would "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future" following his bombshell interview with the BBC about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages after a judge rejected his attempt to have a sexual assault lawsuit against him thrown out. Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.