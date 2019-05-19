Happy Anniversary! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Previously Unseen Wedding Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing the love!

Marking their one-year wedding anniversary, the royal couple has released a charming set of behind-the-scenes pictures from their happy day last year.

The slide show on the couple’s Instagram page begins with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Meghan and Harry from inside Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, and also shows the blushing bride holding the hand of her mother Doria Ragland and signing the wedding register alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married them.

Another stunning shot showcases Meghan, 37, taking a bouquet from one of her bridal party and receiving some last minute checks to the veil over her Givenchy dress.

Another sweet photo of Harry, 34, shows the groom-to-be looking up at the camera as he and brother and best man Prince William, 36, leave for the ceremony, and there’s a lovely one of Meghan being greeted by her father-in-law Prince Charles as he escorted her on the last part of her journey to the altar.

Among the 14 images, they unveil a relaxed portrait of the couple – likely relieved that the very public element of the day was over — surrounded by their little bridesmaids and page boys. And there is a solitary one of Harry appearing to be checking his speech.

Ending with a triumphant colorful shot of the crowds who thronged Windsor on that sunny spring day, they use the release of pictures to thank wellwishers for “all the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

Backed by “This Little Light of Mine” which was sung as the recessional song at the ceremony, the couple says: “We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.”

Only two weeks ago, the couple capped their happy year by welcoming son Archie Harrison.

With plenty to celebrate, Meghan has been relishing her new role as mom. While she and Harry debuted their newborn son to the world, she said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”