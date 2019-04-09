8 Times Meghan Markle (and Dad-to-Be Prince Harry!) Got Real About the Challenges of Pregnancy
When asked how she was celebrating International Women's Day during a panel in March, Meghan Markle told the crowd: "I’ll put my feet up because that’s a deserved treat, especially in this stage of pregnancy!"
Back in January, Meghan shared a candid moment with a fellow mom-to-be. After giving Angel Midgley a gift basket and hamper full of baby clothes and toiletries, she joked, "I would say that I would lift it for you, but neither of those us should be lifting right now.”
At a Buckingham Palace reception in early March, Meghan quipped to the Secretary of State for Wales that he might have trouble recognizing her. “I look different than when you saw me last!”
When Meghan and Prince Harry, 34, attended a reception for the Endeavour Fund Awards in February, they were moving at a slower pace. Harry's explanation? "There’s a heavy baby in there!"
During the couple's whirwind tour Down Under in October, Meghan cut back on their busy schedule at times. Harry confirmed she was "resting back at home," adding, "Being pregnant takes its toll."
Not all pregnancy challenges are physical! When a fan in Birkenhead offered a guess about the royal baby's sex, Meghan maintained her determination to keep it a secret, telling the fan there are "strong opinions about that, but it’s a 50/50 split!"
With Harry by her side, Meghan joked about the influx of baby name advice she'd been receiving during her royal tour in October. "We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them," she told a young fan.
When she stepped out in London shortly before Christmas, the former Suits actress made a relatable comment, telling well-wishers she was feeling "very good," she was also feeling "very pregnant!"