Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry at Polo Match on Princess Diana's Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the Audi Polo Challenge on what would have been Princess Diana’s 57th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the annual charity event on Sunday together.

Meghan, 36, opted for a casual white button-down shirt and a pair of form-fitting black capri pants, which she accessorized with a pair of black flats, sunglasses and what appears to be the same Madewell x Biltmore panama hat that she wore to the event on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Harry was seen arriving in a white polo shirt with stripes on the side, which he paired with white pants and boots.

Meghan also attended the event on Saturday, as she cheered on Harry and his brother Prince William while the royal brothers took to the field at the Coworth Park Polo Club. William was not seen arriving at the event on Sunday.

The Audi Polo Challenge likely holds a special place in Meghan and Harry’s hearts: Their appearance at the game last year was the first time the couple attended a public event together, and they marked the milestone with a kiss.

Also present was actor Eddie Redmayne, who attended Eton College in the early 2000s with William. In addition to playing on the same rugby team, they were also honored as members of the elite group of seniors tasked with exercising discipline at the school.

In a sweet nod to Diana, Meghan and Harry found many ways to honor her legacy during their May wedding.

During the ceremony, Meghan’s wedding bouquet, which featured flowers Harry picked himself from their private garden at Kensington Palace, included Diana’s favorite flowers: Forget-Me-Nots.

The Duke and Duchess also included another one of Diana’s favorite flowers — white garden roses — in a unique floral display in St. George’s Chapel.

Later on the special day, Meghan was seen wearing Diana’s aquamarine ring on her right hand while she and her husband were seen leaving for their wedding reception.

Diana famously wore the emerald cut Aquamarine stunner to an auction of her own clothes at Christie’s in 1997.

In one sweet last nod to Harry’s later mother, the couple included a special detail in one of their wedding photos!

In an image released by the palace, while Meghan sits on the floor of the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Harry sits on an emerald green couch. It was the same couch on which Harry’s late mother was photographed sitting while holding a baby Harry at his christening in 1984.

Diana sat next to Queen Elizabeth while Prince Charles rested on the antique furniture’s arm next to her. In the middle of the photo was a young William in a white polo shirt and baby blue shorts as he grinned off-camera.