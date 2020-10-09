Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making Their Podcast Debut — and Harry Got a New Nickname!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have special plans for World Mental Health Day: their first-ever joint podcast appearance!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Teenager Therapy podcast — hosted by five seniors at an Anaheim, California high school — to mark the day. The episode, which will be released Saturday, features Meghan and Harry's discussion about prioritizing mental health and removing any stigma surrounding the issue.

The conversation was recorded earlier this week with three of the five hosts — Gael, Kayla and Thomas — at a coronavirus-compliant shooting location (including masks!) in Montecito, where the couple recently moved with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

The episode will drop across all platforms (including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher) on Saturday, Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day, at 12 p.m. ET.

Prince Harry even earned a new nickname during the recording session, Hello! magazine reports. When host Gael asked the couple what they like to be called, Harry was he was fine with anything — and Gael chose to call him "Big H," a fun spin on Meghan's short and sweet nickname for her husband, "H."

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, retained their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March but they sometimes opt to go by "Meghan and Harry." At his first event after announcing their royal exit — a Travalyst conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, this past February — Prince Harry asked people to "just call me Harry."

Mental health has been one of Prince Harry's key causes for years. To celebrate World Mental Health Day last year, he stepped out in Nottingham, the town about 125 miles north of London where he and his wife took on their first official royal outing as a couple just after their Nov. 2017 engagement. (Meghan and Harry also lived at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage early in their relationship — and it's even where the royal proposed during a "cozy" night roasting a chicken dinner!)

Harry also teamed up with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for a fun video shared to the now-defunct @SussexRoyal Instagram page in 2019.

