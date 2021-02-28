Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pledge to Drive 'Cultural Change' in Updated Archewell Website Message

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reaffirming their commitment to public service after officially stepping down as working members of the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made some changes to the website for their non-profit, Archewell Foundation.

A week after it was announced that the pair have officially stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry's website got an update.

When the couple relaunched the website at the end of the year, they shared two childhood photos with their mothers on the site's homepage. Now, the homepage features a photo of Meghan and Harry wearing masks while volunteering.

"Compassion in action," reads a new message on the site. "Welcome to Archewell. Through our non-profit work, as well as creative activations, we drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time."

In addition to the childhood photos that previously appeared on their foundation's homepage, the couple, who are expecting their second child, previously shared a message, entitled "Letter for 2021."

"I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell," they wrote. "We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike."

"We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time," they conclude the letter along with their signatures — "Harry & Meghan."

Meghan and Harry previously asserted their commitment to public service after Queen Elizabeth announced they wouldn't be returning as working royals.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace statement said.

As part of stepping down, they will no longer keep their patronages (their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities).

In response, Harry and Meghan pushed back, saying in a statement: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Their office also said that the pair "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

Harry appeared to once again push back against the Queen's statement during his candid appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which aired on Thursday.

Harry told Corden, a longtime friend who attended the couple's wedding in 2018, that he plans to continue to be the same man he was when he was working in a royal capacity.