Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Pitching Secret Project to Media Companies: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have their sights on Hollywood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been "quietly shopping an idea for a project" to different media companies, according to a new report in Variety, taking meetings in June with the likes of NBCUniversal.

Though the concept for the project is under wraps, Variety reports the couple would like to serve as joint producers. Despite her longtime acting gig on Suits, a source tells the outlet that Meghan has no plans to act in the project.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, moved to Los Angeles with 1-year-old son Archie in March after stepping down from their senior royal roles. They recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, about 100 miles north.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess of Sussex previously lent her voice to the Disneynature documentary Elephant, streaming on Disney+. Meanwhile, Harry is featured in the upcoming Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix about the Paralympic Games.

"There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport," the Invictus Games founder says in a trailer for the documentary, releasing August 26.

Harry has also teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV+ series about mental health set for next year. The prince previously revealed that he and Oprah have had many meetings and "are assembling subject matter experts" to guide the show.

"The facts and science exist, and we deserve to know it all,” he said.

Image zoom Oprah Winfrey; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

