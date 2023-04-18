King Charles' Coronation Program Includes a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The pamphlet hits newsstands after Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation while Meghan remains in California with their children

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 10:48 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been included in King Charles' official coronation program.

On Monday, the souvenir program for the May 6 crowning ceremony of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, hit newsstands in the U.K. The illustrated 84-page pamphlet includes biographies of the King and Queen Consort, details on the coronation celebrations, the history of the traditions and family photos.

The booklet includes one of King Charles' 70th birthday portraits, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson and released by Clarence House to mark the milestone in 2018. The family shot shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. (Prince Harry and Meghan's children — Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months — weren't born yet.)

"Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme - Had such fun taking it," Jackson wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

The inclusion of the image was a poignant choice, as Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, stepped back from their royal roles in January 2020 and relocated to the United States. When Queen Elizabeth responded to the news of Harry and Meghan's royal exit, she stressed that the couple "will always be much-loved members of my family."

Framed photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously been spotted in family photo displays throughout Buckingham Palace following King Charles' accession. In October, a shot from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018 was seen during the monarch's meeting with then-Prime Minister Liz Truss, while Prince Harry and Meghan were all smiles in a picture from Prince Louis' christening in 2018 seen behind Queen Camilla a week later.

Prince Harry and Meghan's inclusion in the official coronation souvenir program follows the news that Prince Harry will attend the upcoming crowning ceremony while Meghan will not.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace said in a statement last Wednesday.

Charles Coronation programme

Prince Harry wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life, a friend tells PEOPLE.

Although there are three days of events surrounding the coronation, including a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day, the Duke of Sussex is not expected to attend outings aside from the crowning ceremony. The palace had no comment or guidance on whether Harry will join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation.

Meanwhile, Meghan is staying in California with the couple's two children. May 6 is also Prince Archie's fourth birthday, and she will spend the weekend celebrating with him and his sister, 22-month-old Princess Lilibet, PEOPLE understands.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were most recently with the rest of the royal family in the U.K. at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in September. Prince Harry also made a surprise visit to the U.K. last month, attending London's High Court for a legal case in which he and other prominent figures including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd, publisher of the Daily Mail, for illegal information gathering.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On March 5, The Sunday Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan received an invitation to the coronation, though their decision on attending was not disclosed at the time. In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple told the paper, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Commenting on the coronation in a January interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the release of his memoir Spare, Harry said, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Charles. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Following the fanfare around Prince Harry's book, King Charles was said to be eager for the situation "calm down" in time for his coronation.

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Related Articles
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School
Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955. The castle, private property of the sovereign, at Deeside, West Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 for $31,000. The castle was rebuilt three years later. The castle was Queen Victoria's favorite residence and she often held court there. Since then the royal family have kept up the annual custom of staying at Balmoral during the shooting season. The sporting estate abounds with grouse and red deer.
Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Having a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth?
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England
The Most Moving Photos from Prince Philip's Funeral — Held 2 Years Ago Today
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Talbot Yard Food Court; The Coronation Quiche
Coronation Quiche! Find Out About the Dish 'Chosen Personally' by King Charles and Queen Camilla
FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie Says It's an 'Honor' to Perform at 'Wonderful' King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Katy Perry King Charles Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Lead King Charles' Coronation Concert — See Who Else Is Performing
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Sarah Ferguson, King Charles
Sarah Ferguson Not Invited to King Charles' Coronation — but Prince Andrew Is Expected to Attend
Prince Harry (R) and Prince William stand on the steps of the Old College at Sandhurst Military Academy with their father Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after the Sovereign's Parade
King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech
Queen Elizabeth special edition People Magazine cover
It's Good to Be Queen! 15 Fun Facts About Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the Coronation Coach en route to Westminster Abbey for Elizabeth's coronation ceremony, 2nd June 1953
Queen Elizabeth's Coronation: The Best Rare Photos from the 1953 Crowning Ceremony
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Roles Within the Royal Family Since Their Exit Explained
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive in the royal carriage into the parade ring on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2015 in Ascot, England
All About the Crowns That Will Be Used at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
The Royal Family pose for a photo (L-R) Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus, Emma Tallulah Behn, Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja, King Harald, Leah Isadora Behn, Princess Martha Louise, Maud Angelica Behn and Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of the King and Queen in Oslo, Norway on August 29, 2018
Meet Norway's Royal Family: All About the 1,000-Year-Old Monarchy
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Inside Queen Camilla's Calming Effect on King Charles: 'She Is the Yin to His Yang,' Says Insider
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave to the crowds after attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on April 6, 2023 in York, England. King Charles III distributed "Maundy Money" to a selected group of Christians to thank them for their work within the Church, for the first time since he became Monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
King Charles Makes TIME100 List: He 'Understands Both Tradition and What It Takes to Evolve'