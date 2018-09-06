The Secret Romantic Signal You Missed During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Last Outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their sweet way of expressing their bond.

During Tuesday’s visit to the WellChild Awards, the royal couple spoke to a 10-year-old girl named Scarlett who was being honored at the awards for taking care of her sister with a disability. As the newlyweds interacted with the young girl, Harry affectionately rubbed Meghan’s back, continuing their PDA streak.

Harry and Meghan made a point to extend their compassion to each child at the emotional event.

“She just seems to gentle and sincere,” Sharon Booth, who was at the awards with her young daughter, Matilda, said of Meghan. “They were just like normal people. Prince Harry said to her, ‘Are those flowers for me?’ ”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED: Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Heartwarming Visit with Children’s Charity

Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty

Since they made their very first appearance together at the Invictus Games in September 2017, Harry and Meghan have held hands, rubbed each other’s backs and linked arms in public — they even snuck their signature move into Prince Louis‘ official christening portraits and shared a kiss on the lips at Harry’s charity polo match this summer.

Splash News Online

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it’s at their own discretion.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgement as to when it’s appropriate,” she explained. “The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting.”