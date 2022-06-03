Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sweetest P.D.A. Through the Years
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who wed on May 19, 2018, and share two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana — aren't shy about showing their love for one another in public
September 2017
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their debut as a couple in 2017, holding hands at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.
November 2017
The pair looked very much in love while announcing their engagement in November 2017!
November 2017
Following the announcement, the pair snuggled up close with their arms around each other.
May 2018
The couple wed on May 19, 2018, sharing a kiss for the crowds outside of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
May 2018
During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 Meghan revealed that she and Prince Harry secretly got married three days ahead of their ceremony.
July 2018
Harry and Meghan shared a memorable kiss in July 2018, with Meghan giving her husband a congratulatory smooch after handing over the winning trophy at a charity polo match.
July 2018
Meghan and Harry shared a sweet glance while watching a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
October 2018
In 2018, the pair once again attended the Invictus Games, this time as a married couple in Sydney. While on a boat in Sydney Harbor, they stayed close to one another.
October 2018
While on their royal tour in Australia, the pair visited Bondi beach, where they held hands.
October 2018
And where Meghan made sure that her husband didn't get too sandy.
October 2018
While on a visit to the Redwoods Tree Walk in Rotorua, New Zealand, the couple coordinated in navy outfits and held hands on their stroll.
October 2018
Meghan showed Harry some love by holding an umbrella for him as he made a speech at a community picnic in New South Wales.
February 2019
In February of 2019, Prince Harry fixed his wife's ponytail while visiting Morocco.
February 2019
Meghan leaned into her husband while they watched students play football in Asni, Morocco, in February 2019.
March 2019
In March 2019, Meghan rested her hand on her husband's back while the pair celebrated Commonwealth Day. At the time, Markle was pregnant with the pair's first child, Archie Harrison.
May 2019
The couple introduced Archie — born May 6, 2019 — to the world, looking like a happy family as they walked away from the press on May 8.
June 2019
Following the birth of their son Archie in May 2019, the couple looked loved-up as they attended a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in London.
September 2019
In Cape Town, South Africa, in September of 2019, the pair held hands and smiled at one another as they attended an event on their royal tour of South Africa.
September 2019
The pair were side by side again while greeting crowds in the Bo Kaap area of Cape Town to mark Heritage Day.
September 2019
The pair stayed in sync as they walked through the town.
March 2020
After announcing in February 2020 that they would "not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the pair attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, holding hands during the event.
February 2022
Meghan held onto Harry's arm as they accepted the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards in February 2022.
April 2022
Markle showed some PDA at the opening ceremony for The Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, in April 2022.
April 2022
Meghan introduced Harry as founder of the Games, giving him a quick kiss after calling him an "incredible husband" and "the father to our little ones, Archie and Lili."
April 2022
In April 2022, the pair held hands and leaned in while attending the Invictus Games in The Hague.
April 2022
Meghan gave her husband a hug at the Invictus Games in The Hague during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.
June 2022
The pair attended their first royal event in two years in June 2022, marking the first time that they publicly reunited with senior members of the royal family. The duo held hands as they attended a national service of thanksgiving in the Queen's honor at St. Paul's Cathedral.
June 2022
They kept close to one another as they headed down the aisle of St. Paul's Cathedral.
June 2022
As they found their seats with Harry's cousins, Meghan placed her hand on her husband's back.