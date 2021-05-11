Meghan Markle Comes Full Circle with the Feminist Campaign She Launched When She Was Just 11!
When she was 11 years old, Meghan spoke out after seeing an advertisement for Ivory dishwashing soap that declared, "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just announced a new partnership with a brand that has a special connection to the Duchess of Sussex.
The couple's Archewell Foundation announced a multi-year global partnership with Procter & Gamble on Tuesday.
"Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport," according to the announcement. "It will build on joint aspirations, most recently demonstrated by our work together in support of Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, an event that inspired vaccine confidence worldwide and mobilized more than $300 million in the push for greater global access to COVID-19 vaccines."
"At age 11, I had seen a commercial at the time that I thought to be very sexist," Meghan said during a 2019 panel discussion for International Women's Day. "Truth be told, at 11 I don't think I even knew what sexism meant. I just knew that something struck me internally that was telling me it was wrong, and I knew that it was wrong. And using that as my moral compass and moving through from the age of 11, at that age I was able to change this commercial."
She added, "It really set up the trajectory for me to say, if there was a wrong, if there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to do something. And why not me?"
Meghan's tactic was effective: The company ended up changing their slogan from "women all over America" to "people all over America."
Fittingly, gender equality is a key focus of the partnership.
"Through Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a mission to build a more equitable and just future for women and girls," they said. "In this partnership, Archewell Foundation and P&G will put a priority focus on gender equity."
Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are welcoming a daughter this summer.
In a virtual speech for the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World over the weekend, Meghan talked about how expecting a baby girl has opened their eyes even further to the plight of young girls around the world.
"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward," Meghan said. "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together."