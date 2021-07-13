The Crown, featuring a fictionalized look at Prince Harry's mother Diana's tumultuous entry into the royal family, led the pack when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bombshell Interview with Oprah Was Just Nominated for an Emmy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has just been nominated for an Emmy.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which first aired in the U.S. on March 7, was called out among the five nominees of the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

It was a big day for royal watchers: Netflix's The Crown tied with Disney+'s The Mandalorian to score the most nominations (24 apiece!) for the 2021 awards. Specifically, this past season of The Crown told a fictionalized version of the fraught period when Harry parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, met, married and began their family under the pressures of royal life. Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor were both nominated in the lead actor – drama category for their performances as Diana and Charles, respectively.

Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

princess diana, prince charles Princess Diana and Prince Charles; Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor

Harry, 36, previously admitted to having seen some of The Crown on an episode of The Late Late Show that aired shortly before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Winfrey.

Opening up to host James Corden about the series, Harry revealed that he thinks The Crown is truer, in a way, than some of the news stories about him and Meghan, 39: "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate."

Harry and Meghan's interview with Winfrey was viewed by more than 17 million people on its initial airing in the U.S. and was broadcast in the U.K. on the following night.