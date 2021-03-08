Oprah Says the Queen and Prince Philip Were Not the Royals Who Made Archie Skin Color Comments

Meghan Markle said when she was pregnant with son Archie, there were "conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born"

Oprah Winfrey is clearing up one aspect of a bombshell revelation from her Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview.

Appearing on CBS This Morning on Monday, Oprah, 67, offered more details about her sit-down with the pair, and co-host Gayle King asked her about Meghan's comment that when she was pregnant with son Archie — now 22 months old — there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, did not identify who made the remarks, though Oprah said it was not his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

"There's a big guessing game all around the world, 'Who was it, who was it, who was it?' " said King. "I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was."

"He did not share the identity with me," Oprah said. "But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. ... He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off."

During the interview, which aired Sunday night on CBS, Meghan said the palace decided that Archie — who turns 2 in May — would not have any title, a move she said was "different from protocol." Meghan is currently expecting her second child, a daughter.

"They didn't want him to be a prince ... which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," she told Oprah.

Additionally, she said: "We have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

An astonished Oprah asked Meghan who made that comment, with the expectant mom declining to answer, saying the revelation would be too damaging.

Later in the interview, Oprah pressed Harry on the issue, asking him who was behind the racially charged comment. "That conversation I'm never going to share," he said. "It was awkward. I was a bit shocked."