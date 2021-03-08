Meghan Markle Reveals She and Prince Harry Secretly Got Married 3 Days Before Royal Wedding

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's televised royal wedding was a backyard ceremony just for them.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Meghan revealed that she and Prince Harry secretly got married three days ahead of their ceremony at St. George's Chapel on Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

She said the Archbishop of Canterbury performed a ceremony where they exchanged vows in their backyard.

Meghan, 39, also shared some details about the wedding watched by millions around the world.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty

"I've thought about this a lot because it was like having an out of body experience I was very present for," she said. "That's the only way I can describe it because the night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle. And then woke up and started listening to that song 'Going to the Chapel.' And just tried to make it fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world."

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: ANL/REX/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex also said she went into the marriage "naively."

"I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," she said. "It wasn't a part of the conversation at home. It wasn't something that we followed."