The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rescued hens from a factory farm as part of their new "down to basics" life

What Is Archie's Chick Inn? The Sweet Moment You Missed from Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, their son Archie and their two family dogs aren't the only residents at their new California home.

During the couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday, the TV host visited them at their home. Although viewers didn't see the nine-bedroom mansion in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, Meghan and Harry did film in the chicken coop on their property.

The couple recently rescued the hens from a factory farm as part of their new "down to basics" life.

"Hi, girls!" Meghan said as she opened the door to the coop.

Oprah couldn't help but notice a sign that read "Archie's Chick Inn — established 2021," after the couple's son, who will turn 2 in May.

"I just love rescuing," Meghan told the TV host.

The Duchess of Sussex also mentioned that she rescued her beagle, Guy, from a kill shelter in Kentucky — and he's been by her side since she first met Prince Harry.

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, filmed their interview with Oprah at a friend's home, but they have provided glimpses of their new home through Zoom calls with various charities and organizations as well as a look at Archie's outdoor playhouse in their family Christmas card.

The card, an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was released through Mayhew, Meghan's animal welfare organization patronage in the U.K. Starring front and center is Archie (who has clearly inherited dad Harry's red hair!) and their two dogs, Pula and Guy.

Archie — who will soon be a big brother to the couple's second child, which they revealed is a girl — even made a special appearance during the interview. A black-and-white clip showed Meghan, Harry and Archie playing at a California beach with Guy. In the footage, he could be seen carrying a stick and approaching his father's feet as Harry proudly filmed. The duo then shared a sweet hug.

Meghan and Harry opened up about their move to Santa Barbara and how it has benefitted Archie.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry told Oprah.

