Archie is getting ready to be a big brother to a younger sister

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Play at the Beach in New Video Aired During Oprah Interview!

Archie Harrison adorably stole the spotlight momentarily during his parents' sit-down with Oprah Winfrey!

A new video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, who will turn 2 in May, aired during Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Sunday.

The black-and-white clip showed Meghan, Harry and Archie playing at a southern California beach with Guy, the family's rescue beagle. In the footage, the toddler could be seen carrying a stick and approaching his father's feet as Harry proudly filmed. The duo then shared a sweet hug.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan and Harry, who announced they are expecting a baby girl this summer, opened up about their move to Santa Barbara and how it has benefitted Archie.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry told Oprah.

"The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?' " Harry added, sharing Archie's new vocabulary.

In addition, Meghan shared her son's latest favorite word. "He's on a roll. In the past few weeks it's been 'hydrate,' " the Duchess of Sussex said.

"Whenever anyone leaves the house, he's like, 'Drive safe!' " Harry shared as Meghan said, "He's not even 2 yet!"

Even at his young age, Archie knows how to steal the show.

To celebrate his first birthday last May, Archie appeared in a video with his mom reading the book Duck! Rabbit! He proved to be a pro at turning pages and picking out the next book to read.

Archie even joined his parents on one of their latest projects, a podcast for Spotify. At the end of Archewell Audio's holiday special, Archie took a turn at the microphone.

"You can speak into it," Harry told Archie.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan said, to which Archie responds, "Fun?" Then Meghan repeats, "Fun!"

Archie even gave a special message to listeners — with help from his parents. "After me. Ready? Happy..." Harry said, to which Archie repeated, "Happy."

Meghan and Harry then said, "New..."

And Archie completed the message: "New Year" — and his parents cheered as Archie giggled.

Archie is loving his new home in California, where Meghan and Harry relocated in March 2020.