Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set New Rules for Speaking Engagements: Here’s What They’re Asking

Since stepping down as senior working royals in March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially achieved their wish of becoming financially independent. In addition to signing a multi-year deal with Netflix, they will also be increasing their public speaking engagements.

The couple signed with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency earlier this year, and their list of requirements for online speaking engagements have now been revealed.

Details in their "Virtual Event Request Form" include a full list of who will be in the audience, the fee — said to be up to $1 million — must be known in advance and any moderator of a discussion must be cleared, according to The Telegraph.

Organizers must also give details of any sponsors and “what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship,” even before any invitation is issued to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

“The choice of introducer and moderator will be at the final discretion of the speaker,” The Telegraph reported.

Factoring in the COVID-19 world of online and virtual conferencing, the organization wants to know what contingency plans are in place for connectivity issues.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The form also asks, "What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the speaker see on screen prior to and during their presentation?"

A spokesman for the couple declined to comment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

As part of their agreement with Queen Elizabeth when they stepped back from royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vowed to continue to uphold the values of the monarch.