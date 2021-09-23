Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kick Off New York City Trip with Visit to World Trade Center

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a bite out of the Big Apple!

The couple kicked off their cross-country trip to New York City on Thursday with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center with Mayor Bill de Blasio, the mayor's wife Chirlane McCray, their son Dante de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochel.

They both dressed in black for the occasion: Meghan sported a black turtleneck with matches trousers under a jacket with her hair pulled back into her signature low bun, while Harry sported a classic suit and tie.

While posing for a group photo, Meghan was asked about her return to New York.

"It's wonderful to be back, thank you," she replied.

It's unclear if the couple's two children — son Archie Harrison, 2, and daughter Lilibet Diana, born in June — remained in California.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pose with NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio at One World Observatory Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Mayor Bill de Blasio | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, announced earlier this week that they were heading to New York for Saturday's Global Citizen Live from Central Park "to continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere," according to Global Citizen.

"Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle — together. Now we need to recover and heal — together," the couple said in a previous statement on the subject. "We can't leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine."

They continued, "We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution and, in that, restore faith in our common humanity. The mission couldn't be more critical or important."

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit One World Observatory Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The New York event — which will feature performances from Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and more from Central Park's Great Lawn — joins a 24-hour broadcast from cities around the world calling on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with those most in need and support calls for a waiver on COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights. The campaign is also calling on vaccine providers to share mRNA technology with the new World Health Organization-backed transfer hub based in South Africa.

New York City is a special place for Meghan. It's where she reunited with friends — including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Gayle King and Jessica Mulroney — in February 2019 for a baby shower ahead of the birth of son Archie.