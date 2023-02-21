No, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Suing Over 'South Park' Episode: 'It's All Nonsense'

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sets the record straight

Published on February 21, 2023 01:37 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is shooting down reports that the couple is suing over a recent South Park episode.

On whether Harry and Meghan are pursuing legal action against the show, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tells PEOPLE: "It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."

South Park's episode that aired on Wednesday, titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour," centered on a "prince of Canada" and his wife that settle in the fictional Colorado town. The characters' similarities to Harry and Meghan were hard to miss, from the prince's ginger hair and beard to the wife's pink outfit and hat, a close match to Meghan's ensemble at Trooping the Colour in 2018. The show saw the cartoon couple carrying "we want our privacy" and "stop looking at us" signs as they traveled to different locations around the world.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, stepped back from their royal roles in 2020 before relocating to California, Meghan's home state. In their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan addressed invasions of privacy their family had experienced.

In response to a question about whether she and Harry should expect to lose privacy due to their royal status, Meghan said, "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect."

"If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your co-worker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you,'" the Duchess of Sussex explained. "And then if they double down and say, 'No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything. You know what, I'm just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.' "

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels down The Mall
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After the couple's Netflix series Harry & Meghan aired in December, their global press secretary released a statement in response to the speculation that the couple wanted a more private life.

"Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties," the spokesperson said.

"Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series," she continued. "They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them."

