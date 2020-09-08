The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become financially independent after stepping down from their official roles as working royals five months ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Are No Longer Receiving Any Financial Support' from Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have achieved their wish to be "financially independent."

In addition to paying off the $3 million taxpayer-funded renovation costs to their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, the couple is not relying on any financial assistance from Harry’s father Prince Charles, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Those close to the couple strenuously denied that Charles was paying for their security costs in the short term since they stepped down as working royals. They were doing so themselves, those close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE from the start of their new life in California. But he had been helping with some ongoing living costs since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. in March.

That has now ended with their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal announced last week, and they are “no longer receiving any financial support,” a source says. The couple first outlined their wish to be "financially independent" when they announced they were stepping away from being working members of the royal family in January.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

On Monday, it was announced that Harry had paid back the money to the Sovereign Grant, the taxpayer-supported fund that is given by the U.K. government to the palaces to support Queen Elizabeth and her family.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex," a statement from the couple's spokesman said. "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the Duke and his family.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie

The $3 million was used to pay for the conversion of several staff residences into one home. Harry and Meghan paid for the furniture and fixtures and fittings.

The couple and baby Archie are settling into their new home in Santa Barbara, which they bought with the help of a mortgage. They will continue to pay a commercial rent for the Frogmore Cottage property as it will remain their home in the U.K.