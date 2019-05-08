Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Decided Not to Give Baby Archie an Official Royal Title

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world on Wednesday, but unlike his royal cousins, Archie will not receive a royal title.

While there are courtesy titles that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could apply to their son, they have chosen not to give him a “courtesy titles” at this time, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Harry and Meghan were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, and it is traditional for the eldest son of a duke to eventually inherit his father’s title. Down the line, Archie could be given the secondary Sussex title, before inheriting the dukedom.

Royal titles are decided by Queen Elizabeth. After his birth in 2013, Prince George was officially named: His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge. Siblings Charlotte and Louis were named: Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Baby Archie Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Queen Elizabeth granted Prince Andrew’s request that his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, receive the title of “princess” rather than “lady.” In 2016, Andrew refuted reports that he had demanded titles for “any future husbands” of his daughters, stating he simply wanted his children to be considered “modern, working young women who happen to be members of the royal family.”

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank did not receive any titles following their royal wedding in October, however, meaning their future children will not inherit any titles themselves.

Princess Anne‘s children, Peter and Zara, were not entitled to royal status by birth since titles can only be given to a monarch’s grandchildren through sons, not daughters. However, the Queen extended a courtesy title to Anne’s children, which she declined.

Their father, Captain Mark Phillips, was a commoner and also turned down a title that would have been given to him as a wedding gift from the Queen when he wed Princess Anne.

“I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do,” Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, said in 2015.