This Is When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Make Their Next Public Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding may have come and gone, but there’s still a lifetime of royal outings ahead of them.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official appearance as a married couple on Tuesday at Prince Charles‘ garden party at Buckingham Palace, which honored Charles’ 70th birthday in addition to his patronages, military affiliations and charities.

So when can we expect to see the newlyweds next?

While they’re still expected to jet off to Namibia for a romantic honeymoon, they’ll likely make their next public appearance on June 9 for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The grand military parade, which takes place in June in hopes of favorable weather (despite the fact that high temperatures often result in fainting spells for a few unlucky fur-garbed guards!), is a national statement of pageantry to celebrate the British monarch’s official birthday, although the Queen’s actual birth date is April 21.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

With more than 1,400 officers, 400 musicians and 200 horses in tow, the Queen is paraded in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade across St. James’s Park to inspect her troops, receive a royal salute and take a salute of her own.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Broke Into a Fit of Giggles When a Bee Interrupted Prince Harry’s Speech

While Prince Charles and Prince William ride alongside her carriage on horseback, Prince Harry typically rides in one of the many carriages carrying the members of the royal family in procession behind the Queen. In years past, he’s sat in the same carriage as Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty

The reason he doesn’t get to ride on horseback like his brother and father comes down to position. William and Charles are royal colonels, which is a position given by the Queen to a member of the royal family that serves as Colonel-in-Chief of a regiment in the British army or navy. While Harry is not yet a royal colonel, he could potentially become one when his father ascends the throne, or if the Queen decides to bestow the title on him earlier.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s likely that he and Meghan will ride together in a carriage behind the Queen. The entire family (including scene-stealing Prince George and Princess Charlotte!) will then gather on the historic balcony of Buckingham Palace for the final proceedings – and the day’s biggest photo-op. As military aircraft fly overhead, the Queen can be seen sharing the moment with her husband, children and grandchildren. And this year, Meghan will be there to join them!

Unlike Will and Kate’s royal wedding, Harry and Meghan’s didn’t culminate their nuptials with an iconic kiss on the balcony. Instead, they shared their first public kiss on the steps of St. George’s Chapel. Trooping the Colour (a truly British spectacle, complete with plenty of fascinators!) will mark Meghan’s first appearance on the balcony alongside her new royal family.

So what will she wear for the big day? Judging by her recent duchess transformation at Charles’ birthday celebration (bye-bye, messy bun, and hello, pantyhose!), she’ll likely continue to pull inspiration from new sister-in-law Kate. Kate has mastered the royal wardrobe since her 2011 wedding — and made her first Trooping the Colour debut weeks after marrying William.

For the occasion, Kate wore a netted black fascinator and a chic white double-breasted coat-dress, which she quickly made her signature style.

Indigo/Getty

The event will be the next chance to see how Meghan’s style develops as she becomes more deeply involved with the royal family.